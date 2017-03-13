GALLERY: Gallery dines with Maggie Beer

Maggie Beer and her team are presented with a gift from the Gallery Foundation.

AROUND 100 diners attended a fundraising evening on Thursday night with one of Australia's favourite foodies Maggie Beer, who was in Grafton last week thanks to the Yulgilbar Foundation to promote good food in aged care.

Maggie gave an after dinner speech on the topic and her life as a 'celebrity' chef while supporters of the Grafton Gallery Foundation dined on a special three-course meal featuring Southgate grass-fed eye fillet, Yamba prawns, Dorrigo potatoes and Clarence fresh berries. Matching wines were from the Granite Belt.