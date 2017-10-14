Gallery gets $70k grant

SUPPORT FOR ART: Grafton Regional Gallery director Jude McBean with Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis who announced $70,000 of state government funding for the gallery's annual program.

SUPPORT FOR ART: Grafton Regional Gallery director Jude McBean with Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis who announced $70,000 of state government funding for the gallery's annual program. Adam Hourigan

Worked his only job at The Daily Examiner since 1995. Keen photographer, and trained classical pianist in very spare time.

THE Grafton Regional Gallery will continue to be at the forefront of local arts in the region following the announcement of a $70,000 state government grant, and director Jude McBean said it would contribute to much more than just paintings on the walls.

"The grant will allow the gallery to do a lot more with its limited resources, especially in supporting artists and art workers' practice and increasing the engagement of our community with the visual arts,” Ms McBean said.

The $70,000 grant matched last year's support from Arts NSW and Ms McBean said it was recognition by the government of the diversity of what the gallery provided.

"The money is used to pay artists and creative works in the Clarence Valley. It also pays for the artists-in-residence program and artists who exhibit here and present programs and events,” she said.

"These artists present programs outside the gallery, others involving dementia patients, pre-school programs... and also programs that respond to what is happening in the community like our Bridges program at the moment.

"What distinguishes us as a regional gallery is we aim for excellence, we're looking for the best regional art in our major programs, and we also support community-based exhibitions as well.”

Mr Gulaptis said the grant was good for the local community in general.

"This is all about backing not just the gallery, but also local artists, local tourism and local jobs,” he said.