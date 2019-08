Zakye Swan-Pearce puts in a step in the under-13 Group 1 grand final between the Grafton Ghosts and the Clarence Coast Magpies at Frank McGuren Field on Saturday.

UNDER-13 GRAND FINAL: The two sides have long been rivals but the Grafton Ghosts came up trumps on this occasion with a 24-16 win over the Clarence Coast Magpies.

The exciting game was a back and forth affair with some brilliant tries from both sides.

