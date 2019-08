Koopah Walters heads for the line between the Grafton Ghosts and the Kyogle Turkeys in the under-12 grand final at Frank McGuren Field on Saturday.

Mitchell Keenan

UNDER-12 GRAND FINAL: The Grafton Ghosts under-12 side were the first of the Clarence Valley teams to take to Frank McGuren Field today and they fought fell to the Kyogle Turkeys.

The Ghosts had a strong start and looked strong but two first half tries to Kyogle had them 10-0 up at the half.

Grafton hit back early in the second period but the Turkeys held them off to claim the premiership.