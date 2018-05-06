GALLERY: Grafton fighters go to war in the ring

FISTS OF FURY: Ryan Cotten lands a straight left on clubmate Jesse Boorgaard during the Grafton Amateur Boxing Club live fight night at the Clarence River Jockey Club. INSET: Brenden Cotten against Maitland's Billy Sales.

FISTS OF FURY: Ryan Cotten lands a straight left on clubmate Jesse Boorgaard during the Grafton Amateur Boxing Club live fight night at the Clarence River Jockey Club. INSET: Brenden Cotten against Maitland's Billy Sales. Matthew Elkerton

BOXING: After fighting themselves to a standstill over four rounds, and with claret covering the canvas, there was nobody who could split the efforts of Grafton Amateur Boxing Club fighters Ryan Cotten and Jesse Boorgaard.

The pair of clubmates had gone to war in the ring.

And according to club trainer Dean Cribb, they both deserved to have their hands raised, but with the North Coast Light Heavyweight Title on the line there had to be a clear-cut winner.

Boorgaard got the nod on a split decision from the five ringside judges, but it took nothing away from the efforts of both fighters.

"It was an incredible fight, easily one of the best amateur fights I have seen,” Cribb said.

It was a last-minute change for both fighters after their scheduled opponents pulled out the night before.

"They have only ever had one spar at training before, and I can tell you it was nothing like what happened in the ring,” Cribb said. "There was plenty of blood shed for both blokes, but they will still be great friends once they come back to the club during the week.”

Cotten and Boorgaard main evented what was a short card of fights at the Clarence River Jockey Club after several fighters pulled out last minute.

But it was a night that still had it all for the crowd, including a chance to see the next generation of fighters rising through the ranks.

GABC fighter Jaiden Harrison got a chance to get into the ring in his hometown, opening the night against Junction Hill ring veteran Darren McMahon in an exhibition bout.

McMahon then pulled double shift, giving Casino pugilist Jacob Jolley an exhibition bout.

Ryan's brothers Zac and Brenden also fought on the night, each bringing home a North Coast championship.

Yamba professional Troy Harding came back home for the fight night, and along with Grafton professional boxer Adam Stowe, sat ringside to score the bouts as judges.

"It was really good, I love coming home and seeing the local boys go at it in the ring,” Harding said. "This is where both me and Adsy started ourselves, and seeing these guys come up is great.

"It was a good night of fights, not a lot of fights, but each one was quality. All the local fighters really stood tall tonight, Cribby has got a good crew down here training.”

Brenden Cotten fires a right hand at Maitland's Billy Sales during the Grafton Amateur Boxing Club live fight night at the Clarence River Jockey Club. Matthew Elkerton

Cotten awarded fight on walkout

It was a strange night for super heavyweight fighter Brenden Cotten, who was behind the eight ball in his title fight against Maitland's Billy Sales before his opponent gave up midway towards the end of the second round.

After wearing several blows to the body and the head, Cotten had only begun to work his way back into the bout when Sales ripped off the gloves.

Cribb said it was the first time he had seen it happen, but congratulated his fighter for showing a strong resolve.

"Brendo went in there with a mindset to take it the distance,” he said. "He was slow out of the blocks in the first couple of rounds, but he was coming back into it.

"The other blokes just wanted nothing of it. I found out after he was having trouble breathing in the headgear, but I guess that's just boxing.”