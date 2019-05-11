GALLERY: Grafton Show 'inspires' guests

CROWDS gathered on a glorious autumn day to watch the announcement of Grafton's next Showgirl.

Special guest, ABC radio host and gardening guru Phil Dudman told the crowd he was overjoyed to meet the people behind the show, some who have been working on the event for 50 years, but it was the young ones that left him "inspired".

"They might have entered a goat, a cabbage, a carrot, a flower, whatever it is. Including all the lovely ladies who are the Showgirls, they are all incredibly impressive people and I can see the great value of community events like this," he said.

Mr Dudman said the showgirl competition would be valuable to all young people to push their boundaries and have their voices heard.

"It's about giving young people an opportunity to step forward and take on some roles and responsibility," he said.

"They are invited to give their opinions and young people sometimes feel like it is not their role to speak up, but the future is theirs and this is a great way to allow them to present their ideas to the community in a really open and accepting way."