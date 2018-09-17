GALLERY: Grand final bonanza Caitlan Charles Full Profile Login to follow

The Clarence Valley has a little grand final fever, with hockey and soccer grand finals bringing winter sports to an end.

Here are all the photos from the weekend of sport:

HOCKEY: With a proud smile across his face, injured Village Green City Bears captain Liam Ellis lifted the Grafton Hockey Association Premier League trophy high alongside winning coach Rick Sampson.

Men's reserve grade grand final

Men's third grade grand final

Women's second grade grand final



FOOTBALL: The catch-cry of the Westlawn Tigers' womens football side is "we're in this together" and they proved every word of that statement...

Men's Second Division North Coast Football grand final

Under 14s North Coast Football Clarence Grand Final

Under 12s North Coast Football Clarence Grand Final

Under 13s North Coast Football Clarence Grand Final

This story will update as more stories are published.