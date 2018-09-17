Menu
Royals Hockey Club members enjoy their afternoon of hockey, food, drinks and friends at the Grafton Hockey Association grand final.

GALLERY: Grand final bonanza

Grafton Daily Examiner
Caitlan Charles
17th Sep 2018 10:00 AM
Updated: 10:39 AM
The Clarence Valley has a little grand final fever, with hockey and soccer grand finals bringing winter sports to an end.

Here are all the photos from the weekend of sport:

HOCKEY: With a proud smile across his face, injured Village Green City Bears captain Liam Ellis lifted the Grafton Hockey Association Premier League trophy high alongside winning coach Rick Sampson.

 

Men's reserve grade grand final 

Men's third grade grand final 

 Women's second grade grand final 

FOOTBALL: The catch-cry of the Westlawn Tigers' womens football side is "we're in this together" and they proved every word of that statement...

Men's Second Division North Coast Football grand final 

Under 14s North Coast Football Clarence Grand Final 

Under 12s North Coast Football Clarence Grand Final 

Under 13s North Coast Football Clarence Grand Final 

This story will update as more stories are published.