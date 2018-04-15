Menu
Casino Dance Academy (a) perform in the Modern, Cabaret or Jazz style - 10 yrs and under at the Grafton Dance Eisteddfod. Caitlan Charles
GALLERY: Groups set high standard at eisteddfod

by Caitlan Charles
15th Apr 2018 10:44 AM

HUNDREDS of dancers descended on South Grafton High School this weekend to begin the nine-day Grafton Dance Eisteddfod.

With people coming from as far north as Queensland, the school hall was filled to the brim with students, dance teachers, family and friends.

Grafton Dance Eisteddfod Society secretary Nicole Secomb said the first day began with a dancers setting a high standard for the rest of the competition.

"We started with the junior groups, which went really well,” she said.

"We also started the solos on Saturday with the novice sections, which is for dancers just starting out.

"There was a very high standard of dancing and adjudicators made comment about how well they've all danced.”

The event, which ends on Sunday next week, is a staple in the Clarence Valley dance community.

dance dance eisteddfod eisteddfod grafton dance esiteddfod studio one dance academy
