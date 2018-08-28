GALLERY: Heartbreak for Tigers juniors

Action from the AFL North Coast Youth Girls grand final at C.ex International Stadium in Coffs Harbour.

AUSSIE RULES: It was a tough afternoon at the office for the Grafton Tigers as their two junior grand final sides missed out on premiership glory at C.ex International Stadium.

The Tigers youth girls, who had led the competition all season, came within a whisker of a thrilling win against Coffs Breakers, while the Under-15 outfit was comprehensively beaten by Sawtell-Toormina Saints on Sunday.

The Tigers girls missed out by a single point against the Breakers, losing the match 3.2 (20) to 3.1 (19).

It was a heartbreaking finish for the Grafton girls who lead by a goal into the final quarter with a last-minute shot from Breakers forward Takiah Pizzi proving the difference.

Casey Wynne (Breakers) and Lily Doyle (Grafton) were voted best on ground for their respective grand final teams. Doyle was also runner-up to Coffs' Cassidy Ronalds (Breakers) in the Nikki Wallace Medal as Best and Fairest for the second season in a row.

In the Under-15s grand final, while the Tigers toiled hard all afternoon, they could not muster enough to overcome a strong Sawtell outfit 8.14 (62) to 1.2 (8).

The scoreline was not an accurate reflection of how keenly this match was contested, with the Tigers a credit to their club with their effort from the first bounce through to the final siren.

Angus Anderson was Saint's best on ground, with Mikey Luxton receiving the award for the Tigers.