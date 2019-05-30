Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lyall Okkonen just gets around fellow Ulmarra Public student Marlee White at the traditional games day at Wooli Sports Ground.
Lyall Okkonen just gets around fellow Ulmarra Public student Marlee White at the traditional games day at Wooli Sports Ground. Adam Hourigan
News

GALLERY: Hop along to Wooli games

30th May 2019 1:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THERE were goannas and kangaroos everywhere, but not an animal in sight at the Wooli Sports Ground.

Instead, more than 200 kindergarten to Year 2 students flooded the ground for the fourth Traditional Games day.

Hosted by Wooli Public School, the day acts like a mini athletics carnival for kids from small schools throughout the area.

There's no competition though, except of course if you're trying to grab a turtle from the centre of the ring, or trying to hop as fast you can like a kangaroo.

Each of the 13 activities were linked to an indigenous tradition activity, such as gathering, hunting or other physical acts.

The day was also used as a leadership training exercise for older students from Wooli Public and South Grafton High School, who acted as mentors for each activity.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
sport wooli sport ground wooli traditional games
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    SUNK TWICE: Council vote against Ulmarra pool

    premium_icon SUNK TWICE: Council vote against Ulmarra pool

    Council News For a second time, council votes against Ulmarra's swimming facility

    • 30th May 2019 1:00 AM
    Illegal fishers caught out

    premium_icon Illegal fishers caught out

    Crime DPI operations seize hundreds of kilos of illegal fish

    • 30th May 2019 1:00 AM
    REVEALED: What caused Lower Clarence phones to go down

    premium_icon REVEALED: What caused Lower Clarence phones to go down

    News Couldn't make a call on Tuesday? Here's why

    Building dedicated at birthday celebration

    premium_icon Building dedicated at birthday celebration

    News Anglicare honours a special volunteer on their 20th anniversary

    • 30th May 2019 12:01 AM