GALLERY: Hop along to Wooli games

Lyall Okkonen just gets around fellow Ulmarra Public student Marlee White at the traditional games day at Wooli Sports Ground. Adam Hourigan

THERE were goannas and kangaroos everywhere, but not an animal in sight at the Wooli Sports Ground.

Instead, more than 200 kindergarten to Year 2 students flooded the ground for the fourth Traditional Games day.

Hosted by Wooli Public School, the day acts like a mini athletics carnival for kids from small schools throughout the area.

There's no competition though, except of course if you're trying to grab a turtle from the centre of the ring, or trying to hop as fast you can like a kangaroo.

Each of the 13 activities were linked to an indigenous tradition activity, such as gathering, hunting or other physical acts.

The day was also used as a leadership training exercise for older students from Wooli Public and South Grafton High School, who acted as mentors for each activity.