GALLERY: Hop along to Wooli games
THERE were goannas and kangaroos everywhere, but not an animal in sight at the Wooli Sports Ground.
Instead, more than 200 kindergarten to Year 2 students flooded the ground for the fourth Traditional Games day.
Hosted by Wooli Public School, the day acts like a mini athletics carnival for kids from small schools throughout the area.
There's no competition though, except of course if you're trying to grab a turtle from the centre of the ring, or trying to hop as fast you can like a kangaroo.
Each of the 13 activities were linked to an indigenous tradition activity, such as gathering, hunting or other physical acts.
The day was also used as a leadership training exercise for older students from Wooli Public and South Grafton High School, who acted as mentors for each activity.