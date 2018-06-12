Menu
Jah Houseman's three kitties.
GALLERY: Hug Your Cat Day

12th Jun 2018 12:00 AM
ON Hug Your Cat day The Daily Examiner asked some of our readers so show us photos of their feline friends.

Hug Your Cat day is a day where cat owners are encouraged to hug their wonderful kitties.

Giving everyone with a feline friend an excuse to give your kitty a big hug.

No matter the circumstances, your kitty will always be there for you, through thick and thin, so show them some love.

Even if you don't have your own cat, the holiday can be interchangeable to 'hug someone else's cat' day.

