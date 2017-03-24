27°
Gallery Indigenous Art Award entries open

24th Mar 2017 4:00 AM
Gallery assistant Maggie McDade and director Jude McBean show off the 2015 CVIAA winner by Penny Evans, Out of Sight, Out of Mind.
Gallery assistant Maggie McDade and director Jude McBean show off the 2015 CVIAA winner by Penny Evans, Out of Sight, Out of Mind.

ENTRIES for the Grafton Regional Gallery's 2017 Clarence Valley Indigenous Art Award are now open.

The CVIAA aims to promote contemporary Indigenous art of the North Coast of New South Wales and develop the collection of contemporary Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art held by the Grafton Regional Gallery. Prizemoney for the 2017 CVIAA is $6000, with $5000 being the main open acquisitive prize, and a $1000 encouragement award also to be awarded.

The CVIAA is a biennial acquisitive award open to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists who reside in the Yaegl, Bundjalung and Gumbaynggir nations. Artists can enter a range of chosen media from painting, drawing, sculpture, photography and more - and are able to submit up to two entries each.

Curator, historian, photographer and publisher, Michael Aird, from the University of Queensland, will be at the Grafton Regional Gallery in early November to judge the award.

Grafton Regional Gallery director, Jude McBean, said he had made an outstanding contribution to Aboriginal Indigenous communities through his work. In 1996, he established Keeaira Press which, since this time, has published more than 30 works presenting the rich cultural history of Indigenous Australians. In addition to this, Michael has curated more than 20 exhibitions in museums and galleries. He is an adjunct associate lecturer in the School of Social Science at the University of Queensland.

Ms McBean encouraged Indigenous artists of the Clarence Valley to enter works for the award.

"The CVIAA is a really important part of the Indigenous arts scene in our area, and I encourage Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists who reside in Bundjalung, Yaegl and Gumbaynggir nations to enter their work in this year's award,” she said.

"There has been a focus on Indigenous art and culture at the gallery in 2017, with a range of exciting programs and exhibitions. The CVIAA is a significant part of this.”

To enter the CVIAA, visit www.graftongallery. nsw.gov.au to download an entry form. Entries are open until 4pm Friday, September 22, 2017.

Grafton Daily Examiner
