Gallery interest in state funding strikes debate

GROWING THE GALLERY: Grafton Regional Gallery director Jude McBean with the architectural model for the gallery expansion.

AN EXPRESSION of interest became the most debated topic at the Clarence Valley Council meeting with councillors discussing a funding application for Grafton Regional Gallery.

The NSW Government has announced a $1.3 billion Regional Growth Fund which includes a Regional Cultural Fund which could be used to extend refurbishment of the gallery.

The plan to submit an expression of interest was opposed by councillors Andrew Baker and Karen Toms, who felt the plans for the gallery were not fiscally responsible.

The recommendation was the council should submit an expression of interest to the fund with the works expected to cost $6.329million.

Cr Baker asked what would happen if the grant did not cover the full cost of the gallery works.

"What happens when no-one comes forward to meet the shortfall?" he said.

He also argued the costings provided in the recommendation did not cover the cost of moving or demolishing a house or moving a sewer line.

Cr Toms said she would not believe what she was hearing from councillors who had promised the community they would be fiscally responsible.

"I'm not against the gallery being extended, I think we should look at a different site," she said.

"This whole proposal concerns me greatly... we're making a decision now on the millions of dollars that we don't have a business plan for.

"We're making a decision based on very little information... hoping if we get it wrong someone will come to our rescue.

"That is not the way to do things.

"I can't support this simply because we haven't done enough work to see where we are going... this is development on the run."

Mayor Jim Simmons reminded Crs Baker and Toms this was an expression of interest only, and if the council were to get to the next round, the application was likely to include updates on costs.

"It's not as a cost to council, it's going to be funded by the regional cultural fund... it's not a cost to ratepayers," Cr Simmons said.

Councillors voted for the expression of interest to be lodged with an amendment to the recommendations that it include "all known capital costs for the project" with Cr Toms and Baker voting against.

Crs Debrah Novak and Arthur Lysaught were absent from the meeting.