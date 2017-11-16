GALLERY: It's not easy being green

This photo taken at Nymboida narrowly won the Cover Image competition on The Daily Examiner's Facebook page with 37 reactions on Monday, 13th November, 2017.

RECENT rainfall has transformed the Clarence Valley landscape into a vivid green that was difficult for budding photographers to avoid when submitting their favourite photos for our Cover Image competition this week.

Most of the whopping 56 pictures on our Facebook post had a tinge of Clarence Valley green somewhere in the frame.

Perhaps the most lush of all was the winner, of a creek scene near Nymboida taken by Emma Cowan, which received a total of 37 reactions.

Every Monday night The Daily Examiner calls for our readers to submit their favourite photos and the most suitable image with the most likes which depicts life in the Clarence Valley is chosen as the cover image on our Facebook page for the following week.