Junior Jacaranda Queen Candidate Madeleine Howell at the Jacaranda Ball in the Barn on Saturday, September 23, 2017.

Junior Jacaranda Queen Candidate Madeleine Howell at the Jacaranda Ball in the Barn on Saturday, September 23, 2017. Caitlan Charles

IT WAS a night many of the Jacaranda Queen Candidates were waiting for and it lived up to expectations.

The Jacaranda Ball is a favourite among many festival lovers and last night the Grafton Showground Barn filled with family and friends of candidates and community members.