Jacarok has kicked off to a wonderful start with a steady stream of music lovers streaming through the gates of the Clarence River Jockey Club.

Verse 17 at Jacarok:

With Dan Doon beginning the stream of music, and getting a few toes tapping, the atmosphere just kept getting better when local act Verse 17 took to the stage.

Jacarok is on until 10pm tonight with banks playing throughout the evening.