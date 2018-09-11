Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Elliott Speed with no room to move on the baseline during the GHA Under-16 grand final.
Elliott Speed with no room to move on the baseline during the GHA Under-16 grand final. Shirleyanne Thompson
Hockey

GALLERY: Junior hockey stars shine on grand final day

11th Sep 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HOCKEY: Grafton Hockey Association president Peter Fysh has praised the high number of junior hockey players who took the field on grand final day at the weekend.

Almost 150 players represented their clubs on the association's biggest day for juniors with not one incident brought to the attention of the association committee.

"Congratulations to all our junior grind finalists,” Fysh said. "It was a pleasure being there to witness great sportsmanship and all round quality hockey.

GRAND FINAL RESULTS

Under 11s: Sailors Kookas 2 def Royals Rockers 1

Under 13s: Sailors Allstars 9 def Roylas Rangers 1

Under 16s: Sailors Bean Scene 5 def Royals Jets 1

Div 1: Sailors ESP 3 def GPS Chicks With Sticks 0

Div 2: Sailors Thunder 1 def Sailors Lightning 0

Div 3: SGPS Cubs 3 def GPS Rainbows 2

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
gallery gha grafton hockey association grand finals hockey junior sport
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Fraud crimes on the rise in Clarence Valley

    premium_icon Fraud crimes on the rise in Clarence Valley

    Crime THE LATEST crime statistics, released by the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research, indicates a 58 per cent rise in fraud over the past two years

    • 11th Sep 2018 12:00 AM
    Wear your heart on your sleeve for suicide prevention

    Wear your heart on your sleeve for suicide prevention

    News Grafton mother raising money and awareness for mental health

    • 11th Sep 2018 12:00 AM
    Clarence Valley property market sustains growth

    premium_icon Clarence Valley property market sustains growth

    Property 1041 houses change hands in 12 months

    • 11th Sep 2018 12:00 AM
    Elliott crowned as Maclean win in heart-stopper

    premium_icon Elliott crowned as Maclean win in heart-stopper

    Netball BOTTOM Pub takes second consectuive premiership by one point.

    • 11th Sep 2018 12:00 AM

    Local Partners