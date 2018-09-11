GALLERY: Junior hockey stars shine on grand final day

Elliott Speed with no room to move on the baseline during the GHA Under-16 grand final.

Elliott Speed with no room to move on the baseline during the GHA Under-16 grand final. Shirleyanne Thompson

HOCKEY: Grafton Hockey Association president Peter Fysh has praised the high number of junior hockey players who took the field on grand final day at the weekend.

Almost 150 players represented their clubs on the association's biggest day for juniors with not one incident brought to the attention of the association committee.

"Congratulations to all our junior grind finalists,” Fysh said. "It was a pleasure being there to witness great sportsmanship and all round quality hockey.

GRAND FINAL RESULTS

Under 11s: Sailors Kookas 2 def Royals Rockers 1

Under 13s: Sailors Allstars 9 def Roylas Rangers 1

Under 16s: Sailors Bean Scene 5 def Royals Jets 1

Div 1: Sailors ESP 3 def GPS Chicks With Sticks 0

Div 2: Sailors Thunder 1 def Sailors Lightning 0

Div 3: SGPS Cubs 3 def GPS Rainbows 2