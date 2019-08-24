Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Renae Morgan Barnes kids dressed as the Parent Trap twins
Renae Morgan Barnes kids dressed as the Parent Trap twins
People and Places

GALLERY: Kids show their stuff for book week

Adam Hourigan
by
24th Aug 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

OVER the past week, Clarence schools have been awash with colour and lots of costumes as students showed off their best Book Week outfits.

Whether they were Harry Potters, Things or just their favourite character, the kids showed off a range of outfits at their parades.

Here's the outfits that Daily Examiner readers sent in in a callout this week. Can you guess all of the characters on show?

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Don't forget our massive 380+ photo gallery from Westlawn Public's book parade - one of the biggest in the Valley.

book week clarence schools reader photos
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    TIGERS TEST: Redemption on offer for Grafton grand finalists

    premium_icon TIGERS TEST: Redemption on offer for Grafton grand finalists

    AFL Grafton can make up for past mistakes in two huge grand finals in Coffs Harbour on Sunday.

    Artist explores an animal instinct

    premium_icon Artist explores an animal instinct

    Art & Theatre Steppenwolf exhibition opens Saturday

    EXCLUSIVE: Top 5 rising stars in Group 2 rugby league

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Top 5 rising stars in Group 2 rugby league

    Rugby League We took a look at the brightest young talents in the competition.

    IT'S OURS NOW: Coffs steals showpiece race from Grafton

    premium_icon IT'S OURS NOW: Coffs steals showpiece race from Grafton

    News COFFS Harbour will now have a second $150,000 race.