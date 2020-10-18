GALLERY: Kroehnert scores ton in season opener

Brothers Jake Kroehnert plays a ball through the covers against GDSC Easts/Jacaranda Hotel Westlawn in CRCA premier league.

Brothers Jake Kroehnert plays a ball through the covers against GDSC Easts/Jacaranda Hotel Westlawn in CRCA premier league.

JAKE Kroehnert has enjoyed the perfect start to the 2020/21 cricket season with a century in his first visit to the crease.

The Clocktower Hotel Brothers captain scored 103 against GDSC Easts/Jacaranda Hotel Westlawn at McKittrick Park in round one of Clarence River Cricket Association's GDSC Premier League competition on Saturday.

<< Check out the full scoreboard here >>

Kroehnert joined Kallen Lawrence (22) at the crease after the dismissal of new recruit Eli Fahey (32) at 2 for 63, enjoyed a 99-run 5th wicket stand with Jack Weatherstone (46) and batted almost until the end of the day before he bowled chasing quick runs as the side reached 9 for 243.