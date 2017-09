NEtte Brotherson and Rhonda Austin of Grafton at the Lawrence Flower Show on Saturday, September 16.

NEtte Brotherson and Rhonda Austin of Grafton at the Lawrence Flower Show on Saturday, September 16. Caitlan Charles

The 108th Lawrence Flower Show was a huge hit on Saturday with lots of people coming from all over the Clarence Valley to enjoy the cut flowers, arrangements, cakes, lollies and more.