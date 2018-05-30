GALLERY: Local WAFL kicks off for first time

AUSSIE RULES: The signs are positive for women's AFL in the Clarence Valley after the Grafton Tigers hosted their first ever women's clash at Ellem Oval on Saturday.

For 18 of the 21 Grafton Tigers players it was their first ever game of Aussie Rules, and the development match against the Coffs Harbour Breakers as a curtain-raiser for the men's fixture was hailed as a success by AFL North Coast development manager Matt Crawley.

"There were shrieks of delight and laughter throughout the whole game, and it was really good to see the improvement over the course of the game,” Crawley said.

"As the new players got to understand the rules and what they were doing they performed a whole lot better.”

Crawley said the women's team will have another opportunity to improve their skills when they take on Sawtell under lights on Saturday after the men's clash.

With a training session tonight at Ellem Oval from 5.30, any women looking to get involved can phone Crawley on 0431877173.

In the men's match, the Grafton Tigers got off to another slow start on their home patch, with Coffs Harbour Breakers taking a 27-point lead by quarter time, having kept the Tigers goalless. The second quarter was the most even with Breakers adding five goals against Grafton's four to give the impression that the Tigers could work back, but Breakers put paid to this in third term.

A five goal to one blitz in the third quarter saw the result beyond doubt by the last break, before a spirited effort in the last quarter by the Tigers limited the final margin to 70 points, with Coffs Harbour Breakers 19.14 (128) defeating Grafton Tigers 8.10 (58).