GALLERY: Lots of giggles at Play N Yarn

IT WAS all smiles and giggles at the Maclean Play N Yarn playgroup on Friday.

Mudyala and Gummyaney Aboriginal corporations have teamed up with CRANES and Clarence Valley Council to bring the popular Play N Yarn groups to Maclean and Yamba.

While the small throng of children aged between 0 - 5 years enjoy a selection of games and activities, parents and caregivers have convenient access to essential information, from NDIS support services to early intervention referrals along with morning tea provided.

For more information about the playgroups, please contact Aneika Kapeen on 0432 341 545 or email mudyalaaboriginalcorporation@outlook.com.