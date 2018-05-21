GALLERY: Trio lure in the big ones off Mackay

THREE mates landed an ocean of big catches over a three-day fishing trip recently - using jigs to target the shoals outside Mackay Harbour.

Luke Willoughby, Tristan Bauer, and Mitch Johnson fished entirely with lures, no bait, in order to product test lures made by Bauer's tackle company Missing At Sea.

"The first day of fishing we had near perfect weather for two days and the fishing was as good as we have experienced here," Willoughby told The Daily Mercury.

"Day one we were close, only fishing 10 to 20km offshore, shallow water jigging in the shoals. The target species was diamond trevally, with their impressive burst speed runs and near alien like looks we had a ball boating 12 of them.

"Day two, the plan was to get a giant trevally and jig some new ground that had been found on a previous trip and left untouched.

"It's funny and sad too, the dream of the big giant trevally isn't unrealistic, but your chance will come and go in seconds if you are not up to speed with it as Mitch found out knocking his reel bail arm open during hook set, lost tension and lost the fish.

"But the jigging made up for it with capture of a few trevally species, nannygai, coral trout and the fish I've wanted to catch on jig for years - fingermark.

"Day three, and for whatever reason we always save best for last, jigging the Mackay Shipping Channel and fishing the reef flats, the abundance of fish on some of the small lumps, patches of sea grass and gravel beds in the channel can blow your mind.

"Not leaving the reef till late, we had done what was the stand out of the whole trip for us, getting to test the new lumo coloured jigs, we managed to get some monster cod and nannygai to eat the glow in the dark jigs which was something none of us had done before."