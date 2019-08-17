GALLERY: Maclean rise to challenge in tough conditions

TOP CLASS: Maclean White's Rachael Anderson was key in the win over the Yamba Breakers on Saturday.

Mitchell Keenan

FOOTBALL: Maclean White hosted the Yamba Breakers in a women's Division 2 North top of the table clash today and the Bobcats came away winners from an exciting battle at Wherrett Park.

Maclean clinched an early lead after a sharp start to the game and the Bobcats looked likely to get another but Yamba goalkeeper Elizabeth Hyne stood strong behind a number of good chances.

The Bobcats kept peppering the Breakers goal and Rachael Anderson found her self in a good position not once but twice but her efforts were dragged agonisingly wide.

The game was a more balanced affair through the middle period and Yamba were close to grabbing an equaliser before Maclean forward Anderson took her chance and buried the game.

Maclean club captain Rebekah Teni was pleased to get the win despite the points not counting and will take a psychological edge towards the finals.

"We needed that as a bit of a boost heading in to the semis, this round wasn't for points but we still wanted the win and we got it,” Teni said.

"That's probably a good look at the semi final in two weeks.”

Temperatures were high as players battled it out in tough conditions but Teni feels her side will be fresh come finals in just two weeks.

"It was pretty tough, we didn't realise it was going to be so hot today but with this being a no points round we got to rest a few players,” she said.

"We're confident for finals, as long as we can perform on the day I can't see a problem but anything can happen.”