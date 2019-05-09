GALLERY: Maclean Show back with a bang

Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley entertained the crowd packed into the Maclean Showground grandstands at the 2019 Maclean Show.

Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley entertained the crowd packed into the Maclean Showground grandstands at the 2019 Maclean Show. Jarrard Potter

LAST year, storm clouds and destructive winds put a halt to the Maclean Show festivities, but there was nothing stopping the show from returning to Maclean this year.

With the weather producing a stunning clear night at the Maclean Showgrounds, the show returned to its spiritual home with a bang, in more ways than one.

On a big night of entertainment on Wednesday Siobhan Hoy was named as this year's Maclean Showgirl, and said she was thankful for the opportunity. "I feel like I owe a lot to this show society they've given me so much support with everything I've been through,” she said.

Winner of the 2019 Maclean Showgirl Siobhan Hoy. Jarrard Potter

"I'm very thankful, it's very close to home and it's an honour to represent them and a terrific experience to represent Maclean.”

Runner-up for the senior showgirl title was Lowana Littlechild. Hayley Johnson was crowned the junior showgirl, with the runner-up Shannon Moran.

Photos View Photo Gallery

After the showgirls winners were announced, the Outback Spectacular took over the showground, and dazzled the hundreds packed into the Maclean Showground stands with displays of horsemanship and riding skills.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Once the riders had finished their show, the stage was set for a special performance from country music powercouple Adam Eckersley and Brooke McClymont to entertain the crowd with a set of covers and songs from their new album.

Photos View Photo Gallery

To finish the night, fireworks lit up the sky, before the night ended with the smash and crash action of the demolition derby.