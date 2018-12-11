GALLERY: Magic steps on stage for Studio One

THERE was plenty of magic in the air, mixed with exceptional skill and a whole lot of cute as Studio One Academy of Dance performed its annual Christmas concert on Sunday.

From the tiniest tots taking their first steps on the stage to highly skilled ballet, jazz and contemporary dancers, the studio showed off the range of work that culminated in them performing in Hong Kong venues, including Disneyland, this year.

The performance finished with a medley on the theme 'The Magic in Me', and their second performance was followed by their annual awards.