Levi Cavanough puts in a step in the under-15 Group 1 grand final between the Clarence Coast Magpies and the Ballina Seagulls at Frank McGuren Field on Saturday. Mitchell Keenan

UNDER-15 GRAND FINAL: The Clarence Coast Magpies and Ballina Seagulls played out one of the most exciting battles of Group 1 grand final day at Frank McGuren Field today with the Magpies swooping to claim a 14-10 victory.

Clarence Coast struck first but the Seagulls fought back and an epic battle unfolded from there.

