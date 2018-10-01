Menu
NEW LEADER: The twelfth Bishop of Grafton, the Reverend Doctor Murray Alexander Harvey, faces the congregation during his consecration ceremony.
GALLERY: Meet the Valley's new Bishop

ebony stansfield
1st Oct 2018 8:00 AM
THE twelfth Bishop of Grafton Reverend Doctor Murray Alexander Harvey was consecrated at the Christ Church Cathedral, on Saturday.

The community and members of other Anglican diocese from all over New South Wales, including other bishops and visiting deans, gathered in the cathedral in Grafton for the consecration and instalment of the new bishop.

The consecration ran smoothly and featured hymns, readings and prayers throughout.

Reverend Dr Gregory Jenks, the Dean of Grafton, firstly welcomed everyone in attendance and invited Uncle Roger Duroux to offer a welcome to country on behalf of the indigenous peoples of the North Coast.

Archbishop Glenn Davies was the chief consecration in the episcopal ordination of Bishop Murray and he was assisted by several other bishops from the Anglican Church of Australia.

The service featured a dramatic presentation of the Bible's Revelation 12:1-4a and 7-12a, performed by students of Bishop Druitt College, which featured dance and costume.

Reverend Doctor Murray Alexander Harvey's appointment follows the retirement from earlier this year of Rt Rev Dr Sarah Macneil, who had been bishop since 2014.

Bishop Harvey is married to Leanne and they have two children, Chelsea and Lauchie.

He holds a doctorate in Health Science from the School of Psychology, Deakin University, Melbourne, and has worked as a psychologist. He was ordained in 1991.

