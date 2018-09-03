GALLERY: Minkey hockey players take DEX back to school

Action from Legends Field as the future stars of minkey hockey played for the final time this season.

Action from Legends Field as the future stars of minkey hockey played for the final time this season. Caitlan Charles

PRIOR to the weekend I had barely picked up a hockey stick and I think it showed.

But to all my opponents, and better yet my teammates, it didn't matter because they know the fun of learning. It's what they have been doing all season in the ranks at Grafton Hockey Association's minkey hockey.

The program, aimed at introducing children aged 4 to 6 to the game of hockey, has been well received. And it was evident at the weekend when more than 25 hockey kids (and one over-sized kid) took to the field for the final minkey session of the season, when I was invited along for the morning as a special guest, and I had an absolute blast.

These kids love their hockey and it shows. The smiles were infectious, and skills on display shows the program is more than doing its job.

CRASH COURSE: The Daily Examiner sports editor Matthew 'Moose' Elkerton shown the ropes of Minkey Hockey. Caitlan Charles

On more than one occasion I was schooled on how to play hockey by someone half my height. They were happy to tell me where I was going wrong and I think I even garnered a few laughs at my lack of grace.

The best thing, you couldn't help but laugh along.

Organised by hockey power couple Luci and Peter Fysh, and coached by Katrina Newberry, the minkey program achieved some great goals this year and they got to celebrate that in style with chips, nuggets and cake for breakfast.

Also, hats off to the City Bears club for sponsoring the program. The shirts look great.