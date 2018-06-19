PHOTO GALLERY: Ulmarra truck crash and aftermath

Heavy machinery moves debris from the roadside truck crash at Ulmarra into a cleanup truck.

Heavy machinery moves debris from the roadside truck crash at Ulmarra into a cleanup truck. Jenna Thompson

PHOTOS have emerged of the moments following the truck crash at Ulmarra on Monday night, painting a sober picture of how lucky the Brown family are.

Residents reported hearing an explosion before their power was cut. They later discovered it was from the B-double truck hitting two power poles.

Resident John Leask captured this vision of the overturned truck:

By morning, Ulmarra had power restored, however, the mess left by the crash was still left to be cleaned up.

