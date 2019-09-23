Menu
The North Coast Football teams in action on the final day of the SAP tournament at C.ex Coffs International Stadium.
GALLERY: North Coast girls get stuck in at SAP carnival

Sam Flanagan
23rd Sep 2019 6:36 PM
THE campaign of North Coast Football's two teams in the girls Skill Acquisition Program came to an end on Monday after three great days of football.

The under-12's side were able to finetune their technique and team work over six games, while the under-14 girls showed a lot of promise in winning three of their matches, along with collecting two draws.

Newcastle and the Mid North Coast were crowned champions of the two age divisions respectively.

The event's put on by Northern NSW Football, with technical director Leo Bertos impressed by the two champion sides.

"Both winning teams have shown entertaining styles of play and have scored a high amount of goals throughout their campaigns," Bertos said.

"The tournament is a great way for technical directors to gauge how players throughout the NNSWF region measure up against one another.

"I believe the style of football has improved and this is a great testament to the training and education that coaches are providing through the Skill Acquisition Programs.

"I encourage all players to continue to work hard and progress their skills as I will be keeping a close eye on players to be selected for the 2020 Westfield National Youth Championships."

The SAP tournament is just one of NNSWF's major competitions to be conducted at C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

The Westfield National Youth Championship for girls was previously played in July while the FFA National Youth Championship for boys is on next month.  

c.ex coffs international stadium coffs harbour north coast football northern nsw football
Coffs Coast Advocate

