Sisters Samantha 11, and Jessica Willis, 14, of Yamba, Amy Stutchbury, 14 of Quirindi and Chloe Lyndsay, 14 of Yamba were out celebrating on New Year's Eve at Yamba.

Suellen Dean posted a photo of Ava reilly on the new bridge.

STORMS, sprites, fog, frost and curious clouds: just some of the highlights of the Australian Weather Calendar.

Maclean High v Grafton in junior girls final at Daily Examiner shield Touch Football

Far North Coast Rural Fire Brigades consisting of Cudgen, Tweed Coast, Burringbar and Wardell alongside Northern Rivers Brigades spent the day and into the night at the Busbys Flat Road fire defending lives and properties.

GALLERY: NYD Brooms Head Fun Day action

, tim.jarrett@dailyexaminer.com.au
3rd Jan 2020 10:00 AM

premium_icon Subscriber only

The annual Brooms Head Family Fun Day was a rousing success once again. A large crowd gathered to watch the festivities, with boat races, relays and the iconic broom-head throwing competition keeping everyone well entertained.

While one could have been forgiven for thinking the rising tide might have put a dampener on proceedings, it only served to make things more exciting.

The final event of the day, the tug-of-war, was fought out in knee-deep water, ensuring anyone who lost their footing was sure to have a quick dip.

Grafton Daily Examiner