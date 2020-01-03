GALLERY: NYD Brooms Head Fun Day action

TIM JARRETT Full Profile Login to follow

The annual Brooms Head Family Fun Day was a rousing success once again. A large crowd gathered to watch the festivities, with boat races, relays and the iconic broom-head throwing competition keeping everyone well entertained.

While one could have been forgiven for thinking the rising tide might have put a dampener on proceedings, it only served to make things more exciting.

The final event of the day, the tug-of-war, was fought out in knee-deep water, ensuring anyone who lost their footing was sure to have a quick dip.