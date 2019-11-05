Menu
DRESSED TO IMPRESS: Tash Beames, Ashley Caldwell, Molly Clarke, Karen Seymour, Ruby Moore, Kirrilly Ross and Tracey Rawson of Pure Hair Yamba got dressed to impress at Bowlo Sports and Leisure Melbourne Cup day lunch.
People and Places

GALLERY: Out and about on Melbourne Cup day

5th Nov 2019 8:03 PM
THE doors on businesses were shut, and the town went quiet. It is called the race that stops a nation, and it certainly shut down Yamba yesterday.

Going around the venues in Yamba, our photographer found a mix of people gathering for a quiet watch of the race, to full-blown extravaganzas.

The fashion was well and truly on display at Bowlo Sports and Leisure as the biggest event the town had to offer captured many of the business community, and others keen for a spread.

With a fashion parade by Total Look, and an auditorium filled with people, there was good times aplenty to be had.

It didn't matter if you were young or old, the fashions brought them onto stage to do their own turn down the catwalk to the appreciation of the crowd, especially the four brave men who tried to outshine the women.

At the beachfront, the Yamba Surf Club put on its inaugural Melbourne Cup event with hundreds turning out at the Main Beach pavilion to enjoy the atmosphere, and even a pure gold miniature replica of the cup.

