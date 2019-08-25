GALLERY: Photos galore of junior footy semis
JUNIOR LEAGUE: McKittrick Park was the scene of a action packed day of junior rugby league as Clarence Valley clubs put in a good showing.
Clarence Coast Magpies had plenty to celebrate after both the U/13 and U/15 sides made it through to the grand final next week.
South Grafton U/14s also made it through to the big dance by taking care of Casino.
Grafton Ghosts were also in the mix, putting in a solid show to make it a successful day for Clarence Valley sides
Grand Final day will be held at Frank McGuren Park on August 31 and all Valley clubs will be represented.