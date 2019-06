ON COURT: Olivia Blanch makes contact at the 92nd North Coast Tennis Championships in Grafton on Sunday.

COMPETITORS put on an excellent show in Grafton at the 92nd annual North Coast Tennis Championships at the Grafton City Tennis Club over the long weekend.

Check out the action as players braved all conditions.