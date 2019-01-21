The link between Ash Barty and the Gladstone region

IT'S ONLY THE BEGINNING: Ashleigh Barty on her way to win the BMD Gladstone Open Hardcourt Championships back in 2010.

Gladstone played a big role in the rise of Ashleigh Barty to the world stage.

A then 14-year-old Barty won the BMD Gladstone Open Hardcourt Championships back in 2010, but rain washed out in what would have been a final against Sophie Letcher.

Instead both Barty and Letcher were joint winners and the pair pocketed a mere $1450.

But add a couple of zeros to that - win or lose - after Barty faces world number six and Czech superstar Petra Kvitova this afternoon in the quarter-final of the Australian Open in Melbourne.

Barty upset Russian Maria Sharapova in a stunning game 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Gladstone Tennis and Squash Association general manager and coach Rob McBean recalled a young Barty way ahead of the rest.

"We first saw her when she was eight or nine in Rockhampton and she won the junior open there," he said.

A few years later, Barty dominated women's competitions as a teenager and McBean knew she was something special.

"She was just a complete player and certainly a lot more advanced with her shots and she was more like a 20-year-old than someone who is 13 or 14," he said.

As for today's big quarter-final, McBean expects another thriller.

LEAPS AND BOUNDS: Australia's Ashleigh Barty celebrates after defeating Russia's Maria Sharapova in their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships. INSETS: Barty and Letcher were joint winners back in 2010 at the Gladstone Open and Barty in action as a teenager. Mark Schiefelbein

"I think she's a great chance and she has the maturity and self-belief and I tip Ash to win in a tight three-setter," he said.

"But hopefully she does it in two."

Gladstone has hosted a number of Australian Money Tournaments (AMT) events over the years and McBean said it will continue to produce top talent.

"A lot of these guys like Barty and the top players have come through the junior AMT which is a part of that pathway," he said.

McBean said the courts at the Gladstone precinct will be upgraded in readiness for the next AMT event.

"Hopefully we'll get all of the courts upgraded so that it will be state of the art," he said.