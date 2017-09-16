GALLERY: Quirky vans steal the show

RETRO BLUES: Allie and Paul Connolly of Evans Head at the Grafton Vintage Car Club's Retro Motorfest on Saturday with their retro caravan that Paul restored.

RETRO BLUES: Allie and Paul Connolly of Evans Head at the Grafton Vintage Car Club's Retro Motorfest on Saturday with their retro caravan that Paul restored. Caitlan Charles

HUNDREDS of people strolled through rows of vintage, veteran, classic, new cars and even a fire engine at Retro Motorfest.

Among the many beautiful cars were vintage caravans decked out in style.

But there was one that brought the gaze of many passers by; the sky blue, fully restored caravan owned by Allie and Paul Connolly.

"It's a 1960 retro caravan, fully restored six years ago in Agnes Waters," Paul said.

"Ever since then, we've been travelling around, doing show like this one."

The Evans Head pair take their retro van to about five shows a year and it all began when Allie went on a walk through Spain for six weeks.

"That's why I did it," Paul said. "It kept me busy."

"It was a lot of work, considering this one should have been completely trashed and started again.

"We had to use (a lot) of what was in it."

Photos View Photo Gallery

The caravan has become a real passion for the couple.

"It's all about finding stuff and putting it together," Paul said.

"It's more of a quirky thing ours."

Allie said there is a lot to love about the vintage vans through.

"They're fun, they're old and it gives you the chance to dress up in retro gear and it's a different part of life," she said.

"It's just fun, and friends."

The benefit of travelling around to these shows is Paul and Allie get to bring their family along.

"The budgerigar, the two dogs (come with us)," Paul said.

While Paul and Allie used to be Grafton locals, this is the first time they've been here with their caravan.

"It's a good thing for Grafton," Paul said.

Retro Motorfest:

What is your dream car?

CHRIS GULAPTIS, Maclean: The Mercedes Gullwing, the Black Gullwing because it's a remake of the one they made in the 50s. Caitlan Charles

STEVE MOTTRAM, Grafton: An XY GT Falcon, I grea up with them and I don't like modern technology. Caitlan Charles