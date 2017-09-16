27°
News

GALLERY: Quirky vans steal the show

RETRO BLUES: Allie and Paul Connolly of Evans Head at the Grafton Vintage Car Club's Retro Motorfest on Saturday with their retro caravan that Paul restored.
RETRO BLUES: Allie and Paul Connolly of Evans Head at the Grafton Vintage Car Club's Retro Motorfest on Saturday with their retro caravan that Paul restored. Caitlan Charles
Caitlan Charles
by

HUNDREDS of people strolled through rows of vintage, veteran, classic, new cars and even a fire engine at Retro Motorfest.

Among the many beautiful cars were vintage caravans decked out in style.

But there was one that brought the gaze of many passers by; the sky blue, fully restored caravan owned by Allie and Paul Connolly.

"It's a 1960 retro caravan, fully restored six years ago in Agnes Waters," Paul said.

"Ever since then, we've been travelling around, doing show like this one."

The Evans Head pair take their retro van to about five shows a year and it all began when Allie went on a walk through Spain for six weeks.

"That's why I did it," Paul said. "It kept me busy."

"It was a lot of work, considering this one should have been completely trashed and started again.

"We had to use (a lot) of what was in it."

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The caravan has become a real passion for the couple.

"It's all about finding stuff and putting it together," Paul said.

"It's more of a quirky thing ours."

Allie said there is a lot to love about the vintage vans through.

"They're fun, they're old and it gives you the chance to dress up in retro gear and it's a different part of life," she said.

"It's just fun, and friends."

The benefit of travelling around to these shows is Paul and Allie get to bring their family along.

"The budgerigar, the two dogs (come with us)," Paul said.

While Paul and Allie used to be Grafton locals, this is the first time they've been here with their caravan.

"It's a good thing for Grafton," Paul said.

What is your dream car?

 

CHRIS GULAPTIS, Maclean: The Mercedes Gullwing, the Black Gullwing because it's a remake of the one they made in the 50s.
CHRIS GULAPTIS, Maclean: The Mercedes Gullwing, the Black Gullwing because it's a remake of the one they made in the 50s. Caitlan Charles

 

STEVE MOTTRAM, Grafton: An XY GT Falcon, I grea up with them and I don't like modern technology.
STEVE MOTTRAM, Grafton: An XY GT Falcon, I grea up with them and I don't like modern technology. Caitlan Charles

 

GARY COLEMAN, Grafton: It would still be a Porsche 911, it's a sports car but it's still very driveable.
GARY COLEMAN, Grafton: It would still be a Porsche 911, it's a sports car but it's still very driveable. Caitlan Charles
Grafton Daily Examiner
GALLERY: Lawrence Flower Show

GALLERY: Lawrence Flower Show

Flower show brings people from all over the Valley to enjoy a day at the Lawrence Hall.

HOCKEY WOMEN: Helgas ready to make history in decider

GUNNING FOR THREE: McAULEY WHITE.

McAuley White aiming for third straight grand final victory

HOCKEY: Storied rivalry lights up grand final day

City Bears captain Michael Russ tries to work his way around a Barbs defender during the major semi-final.

All the match-ups around the GHA men's grand finals.

GRAND FINALS: All the match ups on netball courts

Rhinos (GA) Molly Hirst with the ball during the Grafton Netball Club grading day between 'B' grade teams Underminers and Rhinos Purple at Grafton Netball Courts on Saturday 1st April. 2017.

Jaguars and Thunder meet again in A Reserve decider

Local Partners