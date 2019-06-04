GALLERY: Re-live the majesty of Art in the Paddock

IF you were one of the lucky few who made it to historical Yulgilbar Castle on Sunday then you will appreciate the rare opportunity to stand on the same grounds that pioneer Edward Ogilvie once did while he surveyed the magnificent Clarence countryside in which he built his family home in the 1800s.

While this will be the final time the Myer family will host Art in the Paddock (they also hosted in 2016) readers who missed out can glean a little of the majesty of this property through these images taken by Grafton photographer Simon Hughes at Sunday's event.