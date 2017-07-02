20°
Gallery: Redmen's Ruck 'n' Ball

Caitlan Charles | 2nd Jul 2017 11:37 AM
Sam Howard, Nikita Bacon and Eleni Hayman at the Ruck 'n' Ball.
Sam Howard, Nikita Bacon and Eleni Hayman at the Ruck 'n' Ball. Caitlan Charles

THE GRAFTON Redmen's annual opportunity to get together and and have a great night came around on Saturday.

Vice President of the Redmen Kyle Hancock said the Ruck 'n' Ball was a great night for everyone.

"We had about 100 people there and raised over $1000 for the club, it was a good night, we had a ball,” he said.

"(The best part) was the turn out and the fun that was had by everyone.”

The money raised at the Ruck 'n' Ball goes towards the clubs expenses.

Next year is set to be bigger than ever with the Redmen celebrating 50 years of rugby union in Grafton.

