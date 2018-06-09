GALLERY: Rigs roll into Grafton

A woman throws lollies out the window for the kids at the Grafton Truck Show parade in Prince St on Saturday, June 9, 2018.

A woman throws lollies out the window for the kids at the Grafton Truck Show parade in Prince St on Saturday, June 9, 2018. Caitlan Charles

THE TRUCKS rolled into Prince St this morning for an eager crowd for the official beginning of the weekend of trucking in Grafton.

The Grafton Truck Show, an annual favourite amongst many people and businesses in Grafton, began with more than 100 trucks drivers taking to the main street of Grafton to show off their rigs.

Tons of kids, parents, families and friends gathered on the streets to see the rigs roll in with local companies, Daniel, McCormack, Blanchards and Bloomers coming out in force to show off the transport industry in Grafton.