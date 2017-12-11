Gallery short-listed for multi-million dollar expansion

Grafton Regional Gallery's multi-million dollar application to the State Governmentâ€™s Regional Cultural Fund has made it through to the second phase.

THE Grafton Regional Gallery's multi-million application to the State Government's Regional Cultural Fund has made it through the first stage.

Following the success at the Expressions of Interest phase, the gallery was short-listed from the 237 applications received and will progress to Stage Two of the assessment process.

They will now be required to submit further information to support their application by April next year where the information will then be assessed and scored against the Fund's criteria by a panel and the best $25 million worth of projects will be awarded funding in the first round.

Clarence Valley Council environment, planning and community director, Des Schroder, said having the gallery's application proceed to the next round was pleasing, but it was not time to start popping the champagne yet.

"There is still a lot of work to be done,” he said.

"We will have meetings with representatives of the State Government over the coming months to determine what they want us to do and will be putting every effort into making sure we tick as many boxes as we can.

"It's promising the application has reached this stage but we will hold off on the celebrations until all that work is done and we have a firm offer.

"We're some way off that yet.”

Gallery records show it has been 18 years since the Grafton Regional Gallery's last development was completed - stage three of its four stage plan. If funding for the fourth stage is successful it will bring the gallery up to national standards.

This will include improvements to store the million dollar plus collection up out of flood level and create the space and environment to compete with other galleries including the ability to continue to host blockbuster exhibitions like the Archibald Prize which arrives in February.

The Regional Cultural Fund has been established by the NSW Government to ensure regional NSW receives its fair share of arts and cultural infrastructure and the associated recreational and educational benefits.

The Fund will invest $100 million over four years to drive growth in arts, screen, cultural and heritage infrastructure for the social, cultural and economic benefit of communities in regional NSW. Up to $25 million available in the first round of funding.

Round two for applications open in mid-2018.