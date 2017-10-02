GALLERY: Spectacular shots of whales off Angourie

Cynthia Bodycote took these spectacular whale photos off the coast of Angourie.

For keen Ashby photographer Cynthia Bodycote, every day off she spends shooting photographs of nature, and this weekend past she got closer to some of nature's most majestic creatures.

In a friend's boat just off Angourie, she witnessed several pods of whales breeching a kilometre off the coast, and with her trusty camera at the ready captured a spectacular series of shots.

"They really put on a show for us," Ms Bodycote said. "There were so many whales - we counted about 20 where we were."

Ms Bodycote said her photos, taken with her Canon 60d and a 100-400mm zoom lens had mostly been of dolphins this season, as there hadn't been much action from their northerly migration this year.

"I think it was because a lot of the whales were calving before they came here, which is unusual," she said.

"You could usually get shots of them from Pippi Beach, but there wasn't many this year."

Ms Bodycote said the action came thick and fast, and many other vessels moved to where they were to share in the great view of the whales at play.

"We were watching one pod, and all of a sudden one appeared close to us on the other side, so we started up th engine and moved away," she said.

"It was amazing. I've always wanted to go out and it was so good too see. I can't wait to go back."