Elsie Harris and Lincoln Browne on their first day at St Joseph's Primary.

Elsie Harris and Lincoln Browne on their first day at St Joseph's Primary. Kathryn Lewis

ST Joseph's Primary School's new kindergarten students were met with high fives and fist bumps on their first day of school, with the school leaders welcoming them to the fold.

Check out all the photos of the new students and parents, excited but nervous to kick off their schooling career.