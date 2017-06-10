Gallery supporters query council's 'rubbery figures'

QUESTIONABLE NUMBERS: Councillor Andrew Baker answers a question from the Gallery Advisory Committee's Bree Hiatt at the public meeting.

SUPPORTERS of Grafton Regional Gallery have dismissed figures of its cost to the community at $20 a visitor as rubbery and emotive.

Gallery Foundation secretary Helyn Davison said she questioned the figure Clarence Valley Council has used to justify slashing its budget in half in 2018-19.

The cuts are included in the council's suite of planning proposals for the next decade, which it has put out for public exhibition until June 16.

The council will make a decision on the proposal at its June 27 meeting.

"They've come up with afigure of $20 a visitor based on dividing the council's budget amount by the number of visitors, which is highly emotive," she said.

"They are making an appeal to people as if this is something they can't afford to have."

Mrs Davison said gallery supporters said a more realistic figure was to say the gallery cost each member of the community three cents a day.

"That's roughly $12 a year to have a gallery that provides world-class art collections and exhibitions to the community," shesaid.

"It's a fairer way to estimate the cost to the community, because the services the gallery offers are spread across the whole community.

"It provides programs for people of all ages in the community, from preschool to the aged."

Mrs Davison said the foundation members, many of whom have a business background, had questions for the council about the figures it provided.

"We've actually got questions to the acting general manager (Ashley Lindsay) as we speak," she said.

Mrs Davison said the cost to the gallery was likely to be about $100,000 more than the $300,000 the council proposed to cut from the budget.

"If this cut goes ahead the gallery is highly likely to lose its regional status, which means we will lose more money than just the $300,000," she said.

"We are likely to lose $70,000 in state government funding as well as another $25,000 from the Meyer family."

Councillor Andrew Baker told a public meeting on Thursday the cost to the ratepayer of $20 for every person who walked through the gallery could not be sustained.

But he did concede during questioning on why the numbers visiting the gallery had declined from a high of 54,000 in 2009 to 19,000 in 2014, that the council had contributed to this.

He said the council had "stuffed" the gallery with poor management of tenants and had done little to "un-stuff" the problem.