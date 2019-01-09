Menu
A surfer at North Wall Beach in Mackay during ex-cyclone Penny.
GALLERY: Surfers flock to North Wall as Penny whips up sea

8th Jan 2019 6:54 PM
WITH ex-cyclone Penny bringing wild conditions to beaches around town, surfers living in Mackay dusted off their boards and hit the waves.

At the peak of the stormy conditions North Wall Beach was knee to knee with surfers ready to take on the epic swell.

Conditions slowly eased as the day progressed, but the crowd didn't dissipate, with reports that some people stayed out in the water for up to six hours.

While most opted for a short board for speed, a few long boards were spotted in the afternoon, with riders demonstrating eloquent footwork.

The fashion in the water was also varied, with everything from board shorts to rash vests to wetsuits for those used to a warmer climate.

 

