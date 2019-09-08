Menu
Oscar Leake
Oscar Leake
GALLERY: The best shots from the Pro Bull Riders in Grafton

Mitchell Keenan
by
8th Sep 2019
PRO BULL RIDERS: Grafton played host to an exciting leg of the Monster Energy Pro Bull Riders tour on Saturday night and the Clarence Valley came out in numbers to soak up the atmosphere.

There was no shortage of yees or haws as 2500 fun loving fans packed into the Grafton Showgrounds to cheer on the crazy cowboys trying to tame these fiery animals in the ring.

With plenty of great music, food and drinks to boot, it was hard to spot any of the friends, families and fun-loving folk without a smile on their face.

Check out the epic gallery of riders and some of the cowboys and cowgirls on hand to witness the action.

clarence sport grafton showground pro bull riders
Grafton Daily Examiner

