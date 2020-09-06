Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Grafton Tigers host Sawtell Toormina Saints in an AFL North Coast clash at Ellem Oval on Saturday, September 5, 2020. Photo: Mitchell Keenan
Grafton Tigers host Sawtell Toormina Saints in an AFL North Coast clash at Ellem Oval on Saturday, September 5, 2020. Photo: Mitchell Keenan
AFL

GALLERY: Tigers, Saints scrap it out at Ellem Oval

Mitchell Keenan
, mitchell.keenan@dailyexaminer.com.au
6th Sep 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

GRAFTON Tigers have been the benchmark side in the AFL North Coast men's competition this year but the Sawtell Toormina Saints have been right on their tail.

The Tigers welcomed the Saints to Ellem Oval on Saturday for a top of the table clash and it was clear to see just how much these two sides want to win.

Players were flying into tackles as the physical foes looked to find a foothold.

Grafton looked to stream away with some late goals as the rain started to fall, but Sawtell fought tooth and nail until the very end.

This could very well be a preview of an epic grand final clash to come.

Full result to come, but check out our epic gallery of the action on Saturday below:

Photos
View Gallery
afl north coast gallery grafton tigers sawtell toormina saints
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Luxury yacht passengers, crew fined for health order breach

        Premium Content Luxury yacht passengers, crew fined for health order breach

        News Nine penalty infringement notices have been issued after crew and passengers on board a vessel travelling from Victoria to Queensland disembarked onto NSW soil

        Creighton breaks 12-month drought in Coutts Crossing Cup

        Premium Content Creighton breaks 12-month drought in Coutts Crossing Cup

        Horses Spirit of Husson hadn’t won a race in over 12 months before breezing home in the...

        60+ PHOTOS: Grafton junior netballers go all in

        Premium Content 60+ PHOTOS: Grafton junior netballers go all in

        Netball GALLERY: Catch all the action from round 10 of the GNA season

        JOBS ON THE LINE: ‘People can only hold on for so long’

        Premium Content JOBS ON THE LINE: ‘People can only hold on for so long’

        News More than 60 houses on the Northern Rivers remain without roofs