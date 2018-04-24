GALLERY: Tough start for Tigers troop

AUSSIE RULES: Grafton Tigers showed plenty of promise in the AFL North Coast opening round, but ultimately could not keep up with a slick Coffs Harbour Breakers outfit.

While Grafton maintained touching distance through the opening quarter of the clash at Fitzroy Oval, the reigning premiers kicked clear with an eight-goal second quarter and never looked like slowing down finishing 181-40 victors.

The Breakers had 11 individual goal kickers in the clash including former captain Mckinlay Pearce who kicked a personal haul of seven, one more than the Tigers combined.

But Grafton's start will give new coach Chris Curthoys a base to work from.

The Tigers had a number of last season's Under 18 premiership winning team featuring prominently in the likes of Ronan Leslie, Kade Bagnall, Evan Whitty, and Lachlan Glover and these players will only improve as they become more accustomed to the pace and physicality of Senior footy.

Luke Butler proved to be a good target in the forward line, posting three majors,

It will make a tough trip even harder this weekend as the Tigers saddle up to get on the road to Port Macquarie to meet a Magpies side who will be scathing after a 97-69 loss to Sawtell-Toormina Saints.