GALLERY: Try fest in junior Cups clash

ON THE BURST: Titans five-eighth Riley Lack makes half a break during the Northern Rivers Titans and North Coast Bulldogs Andrew Johns Cup representative clash. Amy Blanch

RUGBY LEAGUE: It was an afternoon of extremes at Frank McGuren Field as representative teams wowed a decent crowd on a wet afternoon.

Opening the day's action, the Northern Rivers Titans extended their undefeated run in the Andrew Johns Cup (under-16) competition putting a half century on the North Coast Bulldogs.

The side, coached by Grafton's Shaun Davison, was unstoppable with the ball in hand but it was their never say die attitude in defence that truly impressed the healthy crowd.

South Grafton Rebels junior Jordan Gallagher impressed off the bench after taking over the hooker role midway through the first half.

His efforts were hard to deny for coach Davison, with Gallagher switched to halfback to finish off the game when first choice dummy-half Oskar Bryant returned to the field.

It was a reverse of fortunes in the under-18s clash with the impressive Bulldogs outfit running out 52-6 victors.

Lower Clarence Magpies duo Ethan Foster and Cooper Many could not stop the rot despite their best efforts with the latter scoring the only try for the Titans.

Mishika Randall led from the front for the North Coast Bulldogs in the women's tackle trial match.

The side was too strong, running out 28-4 winners.

SCORELINE

Andrew Johns Cup (Under-16s)

Northern Rivers Titans 50 def North Coast Bulldogs 0

Laurie Daley Cup (Under-18s)

North Coast Bulldogs 52 def Northern Rivers Titans 6

Women's Tackle

North Coast Bulldogs 28 def Northern Rivers Titans 4