GALLERY: Valley's biggest kindy class hits a milestone

HEADING off to big school for the first time can be a daunting process, for the Valley's biggest kindergarten class at least there was comfort in numbers.

South Grafton Public's kindergarten class of almost100 students celebrated a huge milestone on Friday.

100 days of kindergarten, and after all that learning, the consensus among the students was the best part of school is definitely the playground.

The school grounds were flooded by little learners as they enjoyed their own cake for the special occasion.